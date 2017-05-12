BRIEF-Thor Explorations increases size of private placement

May 12 (Reuters) - Thor Explorations Ltd:
* Thor increases size of private placement
* Under terms of offering, company proposes to issue up to 16 million common shares
* Increase maximum size of private placement from $2 million to $2.4 million
* Company intends to use proceeds of offering to continue its exploration activities on Segilola Project
* Has elected to increase price per common share of private placement from $0.145 per common share to $0.15 per common share