FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Thor Industries Q2 EPS $1.23
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Thor Industries Q2 EPS $1.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Thor Industries Inc

* Thor announces record results for second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $1.23

* Q2 revenue $1.59 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.51 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Thor Industries Inc - quarter-end consolidated recreational vehicle backlogs nearly doubled to $2.09 billion versus 2016 q2

* Thor Industries Inc - total capital investments for fiscal year are forecast to be approximately $130 million

* Thor Industries Inc - expect to invest approximately $80 million in additional capital projects during remainder of fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.