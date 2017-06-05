FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thor Industries Q3 earnings per share $2.11
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Thor Industries Q3 earnings per share $2.11

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Thor Industries Inc:

* Thor announces record results for third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $2.11

* Q3 revenue $2.02 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.96 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Thor Industries Inc - ‍expect to invest approximately $50 million in additional capital projects during q4 to meet demand for products​

* Thor Industries Inc - quarter-end ‍motorized rv backlog increased $466.2 million, or 141.6 pct, to $795.5 million from $329.3 million a year earlier​

* Thor Industries Inc - total forecasted capital investments for fiscal year remain at approximately $130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

