April 21 (Reuters) - Thorn Group Ltd

* Announce departure of managing director and ceo james marshall

* Chief financial officer, Peter Forsberg, will be appointed to position of acting CEO

* Peter Forsberg, will be appointed to position of acting CEO effective 24 April 2017 until such time that permanent replacement is identified