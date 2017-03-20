FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Thorn Group sees FY net profit after tax between $24 mln to $26 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Thorn Group Ltd

* Group expects its net profit after tax for financial year ending 31 March 2017 will be in range of $24 million to $26 million

* Company has merged its trade & debtor finance division with equipment finance division

* Considers that it may be necessary to reduce final dividend for this year from 6.0 cents per share paid in 2016

* Board considers it prudent to make a further provision with a $4 million profit after tax impact in its financial statements for FY 2017

* Closure of a number of underperforming stores, and a restructuring program has resulted in a reduction of 53 jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

