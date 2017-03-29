FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 11:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Thorn Group updates on class action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Thorn Group Ltd

* Update on class action

* Thorn Australia Pty Limited will defend claim in ordinary course of class action process

* confirms that a statement of claim has now been served on Thorn Australia Pty Limited, a subsidiary of company

* It is anticipated that process could take a significant length of time (perhaps years) to run its course

* refers to announcement with respect to a class action in connection with past lending practices of thorn group of companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

