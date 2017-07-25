FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Three U.S. state treasurers ask McKesson to help address opioid epidemic
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Senate sets healthcare vote as McCain makes dramatic return
Healthcare
Senate sets healthcare vote as McCain makes dramatic return
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Russia
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 4:13 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Three U.S. state treasurers ask McKesson to help address opioid epidemic

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - State Treasurers of Illinois, Pennsylvania and West Virginia:

* State Treasurers of Illinois, Pennsylvania and West Virginia send letter to McKesson Corp to help address heroin and opioid epidemic

* State Treasurers of Illinois, Pennsylvania, West Virginia ask McKesson to change company bylaws to provide for an independent board chair - letter

* Treasurers of Illinois, Pennsylvania, West Virginia ask McKesson to connect executive compensation with progress in combating opioid epidemic - letter

* Should McKesson not act upon request, treasurers will re-evaluate state’s investment position in company Source text - (bit.ly/2uxBAmk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.