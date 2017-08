March 16 (Reuters) - Thrombogenics NV

* Cash and cash equivalents at Dec 31 80.1 million euros ($85.99 million) versus 101.4 million euros year ago

* Generated overall revenues of 7.1 million euros in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2nwgfpn See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)