March 16 (Reuters) - Thrombogenics NV:

* FY operating loss of 60.8 million euros ($65.27 million)versus loss of 38.9 million euros year ago

* FY net loss of 60.3 million euros versus loss of 37.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2myFFlk ($1 = 0.9315 euros)