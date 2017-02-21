FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp agreed with Ternium on sale of CSA steel plant for 1.5 bln euros
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 11:38 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp agreed with Ternium on sale of CSA steel plant for 1.5 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp Ag

* Company reached agreement with Ternium on sale of CSA steel plant in Brazil for eur 1.5 billion.

* With closing of deal co will receive a clear cash inflow which will significantly reduce the group's net financial debt

* Sale will have corresponding effects on the group's net income

* Does not expect deal to have any impact on adjusted EBIT, free cash flow before m&a targets of continuing operations for current FY 2016/2017

