3 months ago
BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp CEO says steel cost cuts will continue
May 12, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp CEO says steel cost cuts will continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp

* CEO says positive trend in industrial solutions orders to continue through year

* CEO says close to booking very large order in components in coming months

* Says AST performing better but still some way to go, still wants to sell but nothing to report now

* CEO says one cost-saving programme will follow the next in steel until overcapacity issue solved

* CEO says should have clarity on next steel cost-cutting programme by end of business year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)

