BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp CEO says steel cost cuts will continue

May 12 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp
* CEO says positive trend in industrial solutions orders to continue through year
* CEO says close to booking very large order in components in coming months
* Says AST performing better but still some way to go, still wants to sell but nothing to report now
* CEO says one cost-saving programme will follow the next in steel until overcapacity issue solved
* CEO says should have clarity on next steel cost-cutting programme by end of business year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)