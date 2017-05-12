BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp CEO says steel cost cuts will continue

May 12 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp

* CEO says positive trend in industrial solutions orders to continue through year

* CEO says close to booking very large order in components in coming months

* Says AST performing better but still some way to go, still wants to sell but nothing to report now

* CEO says one cost-saving programme will follow the next in steel until overcapacity issue solved

* CEO says should have clarity on next steel cost-cutting programme by end of business year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)