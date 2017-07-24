FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Tian An Australia receives incomplete, non-binding proposal for an off-market takeover from Oasis Star

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Tian An Australia Ltd

* Received an incomplete, non-binding and indicative proposal in respect of a proportional off-market takeover from oasis star ltd

* Offer to acquire 80% of each shareholder's issued shares in tia that oasis star does not own at an offer price of a$1.30 per tia share

* Established independent board committee comprised of independent directors of tia to review and assess indicative proposal

* Oasis Star currently has a relevant interest in 34.46% of entire issued share capital of tia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

