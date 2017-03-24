BRIEF-Goldpac Group recommended payment of a special dividend
* Board recommended payment of a special dividend of hk6.0 cents (equivalent to approximately rmb5.3 cents) per ordinary share
March 24 Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd :
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company RMB 233.2 million, up 53.6%
* FY revenue RMB834.2 million versus RMB677.5 million
* Final dividend in respect of year ended 31 December 2016 of HK$0.07 per share
* Says it, KGI Bank, Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd and Heilan Home Co Ltd plan to set up consumer finance firm with registered capital at 600 million yuan ($87.06 million)