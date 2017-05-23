BRIEF-Tian Ge Interactive Holdings says entered into framework agreement with Beijing Mijing

May 23 (Reuters) - Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd :
* Co, through unit of a PRC operating entity of group entered into an investment agreement
* Entered into framework agreement with Beijing Mijing for a term of two years
* Pursuant to framework agreement, both parties have agreed to form strategic partnership to develop live streaming business
* Investment agreement for a cash consideration of rmb100 million
* Investment agreement with controlling shareholders and series A investors of Beijing Mijing