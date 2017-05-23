FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Tian Ge Interactive Holdings says entered into framework agreement with Beijing Mijing
May 23, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tian Ge Interactive Holdings says entered into framework agreement with Beijing Mijing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd :

* Co, through unit of a PRC operating entity of group entered into an investment agreement

* Entered into framework agreement with Beijing Mijing for a term of two years

* Pursuant to framework agreement, both parties have agreed to form strategic partnership to develop live streaming business

* Investment agreement for a cash consideration of rmb100 million

* Investment agreement with controlling shareholders and series A investors of Beijing Mijing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

