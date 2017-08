March 27 (Reuters) - Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 23.1 percent y/y at 658.5 million yuan ($95.78 million)

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 0-20 percent y/y to 125.1-150.2 million yuan

* Says General Mananger Wu Fen resigns due to personal reasons

($1 = 6.8754 Chinese yuan renminbi)