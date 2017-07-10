Deals of the day-Vnesheconombank, Stada, MetLife
July 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
July 10 Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd
* Says June contract sales totalled 1.33 billion yuan ($195.52 million), 4.57 billion yuan in h1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uHpgQ0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8025 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wanda will sell 91 pct of 13 tourism projects for 29.58 bln yuan