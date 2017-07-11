BRIEF-Tryg Q2 profit after tax DKK 714 mln, above expectations
* Q2 PROFIT AFTER TAX DKK 714 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 685 MILLION)
July 11Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 55.5 percent to 85.5 percent, or to be 13.1 million yuan to 40.4 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 90.8 million yuan
DUBAI, July 11 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Tuesday as investors around the world awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on when the central bank would tighten U.S. monetary policy.