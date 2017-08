May 18 (Reuters) - Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 245 million yuan ($35.56 million) with Broad Street Investments Holding (Singapore) and Stonebridge 2017 (Singapore) in pets hospital investment firm

