June 30 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 90 percent stake in GD Solar for 664.2 million yuan ($97.97 million) via share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 416.2 million yuan in share private placement to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s98dVn

($1 = 6.7795 Chinese yuan renminbi)