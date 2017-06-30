BRIEF-Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing says China Orient Asset Management intends to sell domestic shares of co
June 30 Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd
June 30 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 90 percent stake in GD Solar for 664.2 million yuan ($97.97 million) via share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 416.2 million yuan in share private placement to fund the acquisition
* Says it plans to sell entire 1,072 shares of Blue Wave Partners, Inc, a U.S. solar power generation firm, for 3.88 billion won