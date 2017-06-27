ChemChina's Syngenta says aims to become top 3 seeds maker
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.
June 27 Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd-
* Entered into a share transfer agreement with Jiaxing Yun Shi Tai Yu Investment Partnership
* Company has agreed to sell its entire 20% equity stake in Tianjin Sinobioway Biomedicine Co
* Proposed disposal not expected to have material impact on co's earnings per share for current fy
* Deal for a cash consideration of rmb47.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.
* VolitionRX- issued corrections to certain statements made in press release issued on may 9, regarding co's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: