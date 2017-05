Fitch Affirms Carlsberg Breweries at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Carlsberg Breweries A/S' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB', and Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects an improvement in Carlsberg's credit metrics to levels more commensurate with a 'BBB' rating due to successful cash preservation measures taken in 2015-2016 leading to 25% gross debt reduction over the period. We