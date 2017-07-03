BRIEF-Rayence signs contract worth 23.53 bln won
* Says it signed 23.53 billion won contract with GE Healthcare, to provide CMOS Detector
July 3 Tibet Weixinkang Medicine Co Ltd
* says it issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tg9sna (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 60 percent, or to be 109.4 million yuan to 125.0 million yuan