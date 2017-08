Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tic Tac International Holdings Co Ltd

* Acquisition of 70.625% interest in Tic Tac International Holdings Company Limited by offeror

* Pursuant to deal, offeror being Prosper One Enterprises to acquire, and co to sell sale shares

* Deal for HK$534.4 mln‍​

* Deal valued at about offer price of HK$0.9458 per offer share

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 4 august