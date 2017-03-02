FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-TICC qtrly core net investment income about $0.22 per share
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-TICC qtrly core net investment income about $0.22 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Ticc Capital Corp

* Ticc announces results of operations for the quarter ended december 31, 2016 and announces quarterly distributions of $0.20 per share for each of the quarters ending march 31, 2017, june 30, 2017, and september 30, 2017

* Ticc capital corp- core net investment income for quarter ended december 31, 2016 approximately $0.22 per share

* Ticc capital corp- quarter ended december 31, 2016 net investment income approximately $0.14 per share

* Ticc capital corp- as of february 28, 2017, we estimate cash on our balance sheet to be approximately $64.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.