May 2 (Reuters) - Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft:

* Intends liting on May 2 on the free market of Duesseldorf Stock Exchange without a public offer

* Sees FY 2016/2017 net result of between 0.98 million euros and 1.15 million euros

* For FY 2018/2019 sees annual profit of approximately 1.70 million euros ($1.86 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)