BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases

May 17 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc:

* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement

* Tidewater - prepackaged plan is supported by lenders holding approximately 60% of outstanding principal amount of loans under credit agreement

* No trustee has been appointed

* Believes it has adequate liquidity to maintain its operations in ordinary course

* Does not intend to seek any debtor-in-possession financing during pendency of bankruptcy cases