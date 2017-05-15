BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Q1 EPS C$0.02

May 15 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd:

* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 results, strategic acquisition and operational update

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.02

* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure - commenced expansion plans at brc for about 50 MMCF/D of incremental processing capacity for about $10 million of capital

* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd qtrly total revenues C$49.6 million versus C$18.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view c$35.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd - Tidewater has approved capital projects of approximately $50 million to end of 2017

* Tidewater Midstream - plans to exit 2017 with run-rate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $70 million

* Tidewater Midstream - Tidewater is focused on delivering approximately 20 pct EBITDA per share growth over next twelve months

* Tidewater Midstream- plans to reactivate recently acquired deep cut extraction plant by jan 2018 for capital of about $12 million

* Tidewater Midstream- plans to expand brc by roughly 50 mmcf/d for $10 million of capital with incremental capacity expected to be online in dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: