BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure announces ten-year processing agreement and reserve dedication at the Brazeau river complex

March 30 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announces year end 2016 results, ten-year processing agreement and reserve dedication at the Brazeau river complex, strategic acquisitions, operational update and increase to credit facility

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - in March 2017, Tidewater increased availability under its credit facility from $120 million to $180 million

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - to acquire 40 percent working interest in 30 mmcf/d sour, shallow-cut gas processing facility for $10 million

