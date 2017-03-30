FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure announces ten-year processing agreement and reserve dedication at the Brazeau river complex
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure announces ten-year processing agreement and reserve dedication at the Brazeau river complex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announces year end 2016 results, ten-year processing agreement and reserve dedication at the Brazeau river complex, strategic acquisitions, operational update and increase to credit facility

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - in March 2017, Tidewater increased availability under its credit facility from $120 million to $180 million

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - to acquire 40 percent working interest in 30 mmcf/d sour, shallow-cut gas processing facility for $10 million

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure - also transferring predator about 2,500 net acres of undeveloped lands previously acquired in October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

