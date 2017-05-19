FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tidewater receives approval of first day motions
May 19, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tidewater receives approval of first day motions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc

* Tidewater receives approval of first day motions

* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities

* Approved motions authorize company to pay prepetition employee wages and benefits without interruption in ordinary course of business

* Approved motions also authorize co to maintain insurance programs, utilize its current cash management system in ordinary course of business

* Approved motions also authorize co to pay undisputed prepetition obligations owed to vendors & trade creditors in ordinary course of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

