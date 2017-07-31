FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tidewater says completes restructuring, emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 10 minutes ago

BRIEF-Tidewater says completes restructuring, emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc:

* Tidewater successfully completes financial restructuring and emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

* Company and its affiliated chapter 11 debtors have emerged from bankruptcy after successfully completing its reorganization​

* Through plan, Tidewater eliminated approximately $1.6 billion in principal of outstanding debt​

* Estimates that interest and operating lease expenses will be reduced by approximately $73 million annually​

* New common stock has been approved for listing on new york stock exchange under same nyse ticker symbol "TDW"​

* Will explore listing new creditor warrants on an exchange, subject to approval by its board of directors​

* Jeffrey M. Platt, company's president and chief executive officer, to contine as a director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

