May 9 (Reuters) - TIE KINETIX NV:

* ORDER INTAKE FOR APRIL 2017 AMOUNTS TO EUR 1.1 MILLION ($1.2 MILLION) AND IS GENERATED WITH BOTH EXISTING ACCOUNTS AND NEW ACCOUNTS Source text: bit.ly/2pWwsaC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)