* Micron announces appointment of Jeff Verheul as SVP of non-volatile engineering
June 26 Tier Reit Inc
* Tier Reit announces strategic acquisition of legacy district tower & sale of remaining louisville portfolio
* Tier Reit Inc - deal for $123.3 million,
* Tier Reit Inc - sale of company's louisville portfolio totaling approximately 678,000 square feet, for $71.5 million
* Tier Reit Inc - acquired 5851 legacy circle for $123.3 million, which includes assumption of a $66 million mortgage loan
* Pctel Inc says pctel board of directors has approved a 10% increase in company's regular quarterly dividend to $.055 per share