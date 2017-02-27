BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting says it reaches agreement on acquisition of Tagetik
* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik
Feb 27 Tier Reit Inc:
* TIER REIT APPOINTS GREG WHYTE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
* TIER REIT INC - WITH APPOINTMENT, BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND TO EIGHT DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hunt mining corp says first shipment of concentrate from production activities at martha mine project
* Lite access increases bought deal equity financing to $15 million