April 25 (Reuters) - TIETO OYJ:

* TIETO CONTINUES AS A SUPPLIER OF OUTOKUMPU’S IT INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES

* HAS SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WHEREBY TIETO WILL PROVIDE OUTOKUMPU WITH NEXT GENERATION INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES Source text: bit.ly/2orjGSw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)