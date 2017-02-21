FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiffany & Co. and Jana Partners appoint 3 new independent directors to Tiffany's Board
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tiffany & Co. and Jana Partners appoint 3 new independent directors to Tiffany's Board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co:

* Tiffany & Co. and Jana Partners announce appointments of three new independent directors to Tiffany & Co. Board of directors

* Tiffany & Co says with addition of messrs. Farah, Lillie and Trapani, Tiffany & Co. Board will increase from 10 to 13 members

* Tiffany & Co - with addition of Farah, Lillie and Trapani, Tiffany & Co. Board will increase from 10 to 13 members

* Tiffany & co - will be limiting waivers under retirement age provisions in its governance documents

* Tiffany & co - in connection with appointments, Tiffany & Co. has entered into cooperation agreements with each of Jana Partners and Trapani

* Tiffany & co - under agreements, co will nominate messrs. Farah, lillie and trapani for election to board at company's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

* Tiffany & co - jana partners and trapani have agreed to customary standstill and voting commitments

* Tiffany & co - additionally, pursuant to agreements, jana partners and trapani are committed to be independent of each other going forward

* Tiffany & co -jana partners llc, which together with francesco trapani owns approximately 5.1 pct of tiffany's outstanding shares

* Tiffany - in accordance with mandatory retirement age, one current director will not stand for reelection at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders

* Tiffany & co - trapani will join search committee formed by board of directors to oversee co's previously announced search for new ceo

