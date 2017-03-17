FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tiffany & Co qtrly non-gaap EPS $1.45

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co

* Tiffany reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results; sales and earnings in line with previous guidance; management provides its outlook for 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $1.26

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tiffany & co - net inventories at january 31, 2017 were 3% lower than at prior year-end

* Tiffany & co- management expects for fiscal 2017 net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $700 million

* Tiffany & co - expects for fiscal 2017 capital expenditures of $250 million

* Tiffany & co- for fiscal 2017 free cash flow of approximately $450 million

* Tiffany & co - expects for fiscal 2017 net inventories unchanged from prior year

* Tiffany & co says qtrly net sales $1,229.6 million versus. $1,213.6 million

* Tiffany & co - for fy ending jan 31, 2018 sees worldwide net sales increasing by a low-single-digit percent and by a mid-single-digit percent on a constant-exchange-rate basis

* Tiffany & co - sees fiscal 2017 net earnings per diluted share increasing by a high-single-digit percentage over 2016's earnings per diluted share of $3.55

* Tiffany & co - in q4 comparable store sales were unchanged from prior year

* Tiffany & co says qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $1.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

