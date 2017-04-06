BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 6 Tigenix NV:
* FY revenue 26.8 million euros ($28.61 million) versus 2.2 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss of 3.0 million euros versus loss of 24.1 million euros year ago
* Profit for the year of 3.8 million euros versus loss of 35.1 million euros year ago
* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 78.0 million euros on December 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing