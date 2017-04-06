April 6 Tigenix NV:

* FY revenue 26.8 million euros ($28.61 million) versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss of 3.0 million euros versus loss of 24.1 million euros year ago

* Profit for the year of 3.8 million euros versus loss of 35.1 million euros year ago

* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 78.0 million euros on December 31, 2016.