Fitch Affirms Belgium at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgium's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Belgium's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'AA-'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. The issue ratings on Belgium's short-term debt are also affir