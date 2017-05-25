FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Tiger Brands HY HEPS up 7 pct to 1 036 cents
May 25, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tiger Brands HY HEPS up 7 pct to 1 036 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd

* Unaudited Group Results And Dividend Declaration For The Six Months Ended 31 March 2017

* HY HEPS up 7 pct to 1 036 cents

* HY turnover in domestic business increased by 8 pct to r14,3 billion (2016: r13,2 billion)

* Group's overall operating performance was negatively impacted by underperformance of exports and international

* HY group turnover= up 7 pct to r16,4 billion

* Declared an interim dividend of 378 cents per share for six month period ended 31 March 2017

* Outlook for balance of year is particularly challenging, with volumes in domestic market having significantly slowed in Q2

* Exports and international businesses were negatively impacted by challenging trading conditions and rand strength

* Key challenge will be to manage market share and volume growth without compromising profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

