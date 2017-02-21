FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Tiger Brands says group turnover for 4 months to Jan.31 up 12 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tiger Brands says group turnover for 4 months to Jan.31 up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Limited:

* Group turnover increased by 12 pct for four month period ended 31 january 2017

* Says trading environment remains difficult

* Tiger brands - has decided to dispose of co's 51 pct stake in its kenyan business, haco tiger brands limited, to its local partner, who holds remaining 49 pct of company

* Says impact of transaction on tiger brands' earnings, headline earnings and net asset value per share will not be material

* Transaction is subject to a number of suspensive conditions , including receipt of necessary regulatory approvals in kenya

* Impact of transaction on tiger brands' earnings, headline earnings and net asset value per share will not be material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.