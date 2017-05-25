BRIEF-Tiger Brands updates on strategic review

May 25 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd
* Company has put in place plans to generate "significant" savings over next five years
* Net impact is anticipated increase in operating margin (before ifrs 2 charges) of between 100bps and 160bps over five-year period to 2022
* Expansion will be complemented by targeted growth through m&a activities that leverage our core capabilities
* Intended that savings will provide "necessary source of funding for reinvestment in core"
* Immediate priority is to rejuvenate domestic business to deliver sustainable, profitable growth
* Africa and emerging markets remain a key part of growth strategy
* We have refined our approach to our african strategy by exiting non-core categories in Kenya and Ethiopia