3 months ago
BRIEF-Tiger Brands updates on strategic review
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 25, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tiger Brands updates on strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd

* Company has put in place plans to generate "significant" savings over next five years

* Net impact is anticipated increase in operating margin (before ifrs 2 charges) of between 100bps and 160bps over five-year period to 2022

* Expansion will be complemented by targeted growth through m&a activities that leverage our core capabilities

* Intended that savings will provide "necessary source of funding for reinvestment in core"

* Immediate priority is to rejuvenate domestic business to deliver sustainable, profitable growth

* Africa and emerging markets remain a key part of growth strategy

* We have refined our approach to our african strategy by exiting non-core categories in Kenya and Ethiopia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

