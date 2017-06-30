BRIEF-Intrepid Potash says amends pact with noteholders
* Intrepid Potash says entered into a fourth amendment to amended and restated note purchase agreement with noteholders - sec filing
June 30 Tiger Partners Trading Llc:
* Tiger Partners Trading Llc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Ooma Inc, as of June 21, 2017- SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2t0h12E)
* India Globalization Capital Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tv4t41)