BRIEF-Kamat Hotels (India) gets approval from Central Bank Of India for One Time Settlement proposal
* Says co gets approval from Central Bank Of India approving one time settlement proposal
June 29 Tiger Synergy Bhd:
* Announces memorandum of agreement entered into between unit Tiger Synergy Timber and Prosma Berhad
* Signed memorandum of agreement to enter conditional sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of development project known as Telaris Gombak Source text (bit.ly/2spzVwF) Further company coverage:
RABAT, June 29 Morocco's central bank has postponed for "a few days" its announcement of the first phase of liberalising its dirham currency, a key International Monetary Fund-backed reform for the North African kingdom.