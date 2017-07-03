July 3 Tiger Synergy Bhd:

* Pembinaan Terasia, a unit of the company had on 30th june 2017 entered into a MoU with LJ Development (KL) Sdn. Bhd

* MoU for the purpose of undertaking a residential and/or commercial development project

* Upon execution of MoU, unit shall pay directly to LJ a sum of 3 million rgt being the consideration sum for entering into MoU