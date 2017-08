June 1 (Reuters) - Fitch on Hong Kong banks

* Fitch says tighter property regulations to weigh on Hong Kong banks

* Expects tighter regulations on property-related lending to have a material but manageable capital impact on Hong Kong banks

* Expect short-term cyclical pressure on banks' financial performance to ease, based on positive signs in domestic economy