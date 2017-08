May 23 (Reuters) - Tillys Inc:

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 sales rose 0.6 percent to $120.9 million

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.03 to $0.07

* Tillys says expects its q2 comparable store sales to be in range of flat to up low single-digits