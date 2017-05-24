FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Timbercreek Financial announces $40 mln bought offering of convertible debentures
May 24, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Timbercreek Financial announces $40 mln bought offering of convertible debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Timbercreek Financial Corp

* Timbercreek financial announces $40 million bought offering of convertible debentures

* Timbercreek -underwriters will purchase $40 million aggregate principal amount of 5.30% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at $1,000 per debenture

* Timbercreek financial corp says will use net proceeds of offering to repay amounts owing under its secured revolving credit facility

* Timbercreek financial corp says debentures will mature on june 30, 2024 and will accrue interest at rate of 5.30% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

