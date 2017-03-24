March 24 Timberline Resources Corp:

* Timberline Resources announces increase and extension of private placement financing

* Timberline Resources- increased amount of private placement from US$1.25 million, with over-allotment option to increase offering by up to 20%, to US$1.75 million

* Timberline Resources Corp - under increased offering, company may issue up to 7 million units of company at a price of US$0.25 per unit