BRIEF-SAExploration signs three year agreement with Hocol S.A. to provide geophysical services in Colombia
March 24 Timberline Resources Corp:
* Timberline Resources announces increase and extension of private placement financing
* Timberline Resources- increased amount of private placement from US$1.25 million, with over-allotment option to increase offering by up to 20%, to US$1.75 million
* Timberline Resources Corp - under increased offering, company may issue up to 7 million units of company at a price of US$0.25 per unit
LONDON, April 12 Money transfer company Transferwise, one of the biggest fintech firms in Europe, will move its European headquarters from London to mainland Europe by March 2019 in order to keep access to the single market after Brexit, its CEO said on Wednesay.