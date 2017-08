May 10 (Reuters) - Time Inc

* John Fahey appointed non-executive chairman of Time Inc; Dan Rosensweig nominated to board of directors

* Time-Dan Rosensweig, president & CEO of online learning platform Chegg & Former chief operating officer at Yahoo, nominated to board

* Time Inc - executive chairman Joseph Ripp and director Sir Howard Stringer will be retiring from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: