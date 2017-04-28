FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Time Inc board comments on interest in co; to pursue co's own strategic plan
April 28, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Time Inc

* Time inc. Board comments on interest in company; determines to pursue the company's own strategic plan

* Time inc- management affirms 2017 financial outlook

* Time inc- digital ad revenues are expected to grow to more than $600 million in 2017

* Time inc - affirmed that we remain on track with financial outlook for year

* Time inc - board of directors "evaluated a number of expressions of interest with assistance of external advisors"

* Time inc - following review, board has determined that company will continue to pursue its strategic plan

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $3.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

